GST Revenue at Record High Of Rs 1.23 Lakh Crore: Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry on Thursday, 1 April, declared that GST revenue collection in March had touched a record high of over Rs 1.23 lakh crore, an increase of 27 percent over last year, indicating a trend in the recovery of GST and the economy as a whole.

“The Ministry has settled Rs 21,879 crore to CGST and Rs 17,230 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also settled Rs 28,000 crore as IGST ad-hoc settlement in a 50:50 ratio between the Centre and the states/UTs. The total revenue of the Centre and the states after regular and ad-hoc settlements in the month of March’ 2021 is Rs 58,852 crore for CGST and Rs 60,559 crore for the SGST,” read a statement from the Ministry.