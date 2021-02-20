Rising Fuel Prices a Vexatious Issue: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, 20 February, called the rising fuel price a "vexatious" issue for which there was "no answer except for fall in fuel price”.

“This is a vexatious issue in which no answer other than price cut will be able to please the public. So, whatever I say, to bring reality to the fore, people will say that I am avoiding answering. I have already said that this is a serious issue,” news agency ANI quoted Sitharaman as saying.