13 Dead in Maha COVID Hosp Fire, PM Announces Compensation

A blaze at Vijay Vallabh Hospital, a COVID-care facility, in Virar, Palghar district of Maharashtra, early on Friday, 23 April, claimed the lives of at least 13 patients, Corona Control Room told ANI.

There were 17 COVID patients in the ICU, and the four surviving patients in the ICU have been moved to nearby hospitals.

The fire broke out at 3.13 am on the second floor ICU Ward of the four-storeyed hospital in Tirupati Nagar, and as per Virar Fire Brigade who spoke to IANS, the fire spread quickly to other wards. It was brought under control by three fire tenders.

Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation carried out fire fighting operations, subduing the fire by 5.50 am, as per Deccan Herald.