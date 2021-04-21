22 Die in Maha COVID Hosp After Oxygen Tanker Leak Disrupts Supply

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients have reportedly died due to low oxygen supply after an oxygen tanker leaked on Wednesday, 21 April, outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported, quoting the district collector.

The incident caused the oxygen supply to be disrupted for 30 minutes.

A probe has been launched into the incident.

"As per current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital," district collector Suraj Mandhare said, according to NDTV.

According to the report, all those who died in the incident were COVID-19 patients on ventilators and required constant supply of oxygen.

The hospital was housing approximately 170 patients.

The incident comes amid reports of crippling shortage of oxygen in many states and hospitals of India.