22 Die in Maha COVID Hosp After Oxygen Tanker Leak Disrupts Supply

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients have reportedly died due to low oxygen supply after an oxygen tanker leaked on Wednesday, 21 April, outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported, quoting the district collector.
The incident caused the oxygen supply to be disrupted for 30 minutes.
A probe has been launched into the incident.
"As per current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital," district collector Suraj Mandhare said, according to NDTV.
According to the report, all those who died in the incident were COVID-19 patients on ventilators and required constant supply of oxygen.
The hospital was housing approximately 170 patients.
The incident comes amid reports of crippling shortage of oxygen in many states and hospitals of India.
“It's an unfortunate incident. As per preliminary info, we've learnt that 11 people died. We're trying to get a detailed report. We've ordered an enquiry as well. Those who are responsible will not be spared,” FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane had said earlier, according to ANI.
Officials were present at the spot amid efforts to contain the leak, reported ANI.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope acknowledged the incident, saying that there was massive leakage of oxygen.
“Due to the valves leakage of the tanker in Nashik, there was massive oxygen leakage. There must definitely have been an impact on the hospital it was going to but I'm yet to gather more information,” Tope said, adding that they would issue a press note after gathering more information.
Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident terrible and disturbing. According to ANI, he further said, “I demand that the other patients be helped and shifted if needed. We demand a detailed inquiry.”
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
Published: 21 Apr 2021,02:41 PM IST