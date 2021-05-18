Disha Ravi Case: HC Reprimands Centre for Failure to File Response

Ravi has alleged a violation of her right to fair trial and right to privacy in her case against the Centre. Ravi had also alleged a media trial against her in the same case.

Her plea before the high court sought direction from the court to prevent the Delhi Police from releasing her private communication to the media. She had also requested that the Centre be directed to take adequate action against the news channels that had published the contents of her private conversations.

Advocate Ajay Digpaul, who represented the Centre in the court, requested a further extension of time for filing the counter-affidavit. The recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases was specified as the reason for the delay.

The bench has extended the deadline for filing the response by another four weeks.

