Amid COVID Surge, Andhra Govt Announces Night Curfew From 24 April

Night curfew will be imposed in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday, 24 April amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. As per Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision, night curfew will come into effect from 24 April between 10 pm to 5 am, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) told the media on Friday. The guidelines on the night curfew will be released by the government soon, he said.

Speaking about ramping up COVID-19 testing in the state, the Health Minister said that CM Jagan has advised to conduct testing in the state at full capacity. He also said that complaints have been received about hospitals overcharging patients for CT scans, and warned of action against such practices.