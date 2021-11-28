Chennai Records 1000 mm Rainfall in November, Among Highest in Last 200 Years

Chennai: Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, 11 November. | Image used for representation.
(Photo: PTI)
On Saturday, 27 November, Chennai crossed the 1000-mm mark in terms of rainfall received this month, a report by The New Indian Express said. As per the report, this has happened only four times in the last 200 years.
Senior corporation officials said while the impact has largely been mitigated though several areas in the city are waterlogged even as residents complained that many parts of the city, including parts of T Nagar such as Usman Road, are heavily inundated.
At least eight people have died in Tamil Nadu in the recent spell of rains, caused by a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a red alert in coastal districts and said Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Karikal, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai and Mayiladuthurai, apart from Puducherry and Karaikal, would receive rains till November 29.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express)
