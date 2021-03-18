CBI Books Cadbury India, Searches Company’s 10 Locations

The CBI in its FIR further alleged that 15 months later, the company said that its second unit has started production, for which it should be given tax benefits, which was not possible as the company had already stated that it would be a composite unit of an already existing factory, which was getting tax benefits from 2005.

It further alleged that CIL again applied for deamalgamation and sought to set up the second unit as a different company -- Cadbury India Limited Unit II -- on 29 March, 2010, two days before the cut-off date to avail the exemption.

"Senior executives of the company conspired with private individuals and made payments to get necessary approvals for setting up the second unit as a separate company to avail tax benefits for which it was not eligible," it said.

The CBI said that it has found details of various payments made to camouflage alleged bribes and commissions to get the work done. The agency also said that the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI) had also probed the matter and slapped a fine of Rs 241 crore on the company.

