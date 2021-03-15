Recruitment Case: CBI Books 17 Army Personnel, 6 Lt Colonels Named

In a massive action pertaining to the recruitment scam case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, 15 March, conducted searches at 30 places in several states, as it registered a case against 17 army personnel, including six lieutenant colonels, one major, one naib subedar and one havildar. The family members of several personnel were also among those booked.

A CBI spokesperson said that multiple teams of the agency carried out searches at 30 locations, including Base Hospital, cantonment, other army establishments and civilian areas in 13 cities – Kapurthala, Bhathinda, Delhi, Kaithal, Palwal, Lucknow, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Guwahati, Jorhat and Chirangon.