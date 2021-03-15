Recruitment Case: CBI Books 17 Army Personnel, 6 Lt Colonels Named

In a massive action pertaining to the recruitment scam case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, 15 March, conducted searches at 30 places in several states, as it registered a case against 17 army personnel, including six lieutenant colonels, one major, one naib subedar and one havildar. The family members of several personnel were also among those booked.
A CBI spokesperson said that multiple teams of the agency carried out searches at 30 locations, including Base Hospital, cantonment, other army establishments and civilian areas in 13 cities – Kapurthala, Bhathinda, Delhi, Kaithal, Palwal, Lucknow, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Guwahati, Jorhat and Chirangon.
The CBI had registered a case on 13 March on a complaint from the office of Additional Directorate General, Discipline and Vigilance, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarter of Ministry of Defence (Army), DHQ PO, New Delhi.
The following people have been named by the investigation agency:
