11 Dead, 38 Wounded in Maharashtra After Bus Catches Fire

At least 11 people died in Maharashtra early Saturday, 8 October, after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on Nashik’s Aurangabad road around 5:15 am. 38 others were injured.
According to police officials, the bus had hit a “trailer truck transporting diesel,” reported NDTV. Investigation is underway and a case has already been registered
Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse told news agency ANI that he was going to “the spot to assess the situation” and added that the state government will cover the injured persons’ medical bills.
An eyewitness told ANI, “The incident occurred near my house. Heavy vehicles ply here. After the incident, the bus caught fire and people were burnt to death. We saw it but could not do anything. Fire Dept & Police came later."
