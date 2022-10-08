11 Dead, 38 Wounded in Maharashtra After Bus Catches Fire

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201911 Dead, 38 Wounded in Maharashtra After Bus Catches Fire

At least 11 people died in Maharashtra early Saturday, 8 October, after their bus caught fire.
At least 11 people died in Maharashtra early Saturday, 8 October, after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on Nashik’s Aurangabad road around 5:15 am. 38 others were injured.

According to police officials, the bus had hit a “trailer truck transporting diesel,” reported NDTV. Investigation is underway and a case has already been registered

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the people who passed away.
Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse told news agency ANI that he was going to “the spot to assess the situation” and added that the state government will cover the injured persons’ medical bills.

“Most of those killed were passengers of the bus – a sleeper coach. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.”
Nashik’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Tambe to NDTV

An eyewitness told ANI, “The incident occurred near my house. Heavy vehicles ply here. After the incident, the bus caught fire and people were burnt to death. We saw it but could not do anything. Fire Dept & Police came later."

