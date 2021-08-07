Bomb Scare At Mumbai Railway Stations, Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow

Bird’s eyeview of Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai.
(Photo: iStockphoto)
Mumbai Police have detained two people after a hoax call was made on 6 August, last evening claiming that bombs have been placed at 4 locations across Mumbai.
After which, security at three prominent railway stations in Mumbai has been increased.
According to news agency PTI, the security at Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow has been raised after police received an anonymous call about the bombs being placed at these locations.
A police official told PTI , that nothing suspicious was found during the search so far.
On Friday, 6 August, Mumbai Police's main control room received a suspicious call, in which the caller informed that hevay explosives have been placed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla, Dadar railway stations and at actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu.
"After getting the call, the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police personnel rushed to these locations and carried out a search operation," a police official told PTI.
“We have also checked all the four bungalows of Amitabh Bachchan from outside to understand if there was any mischief,” senior police inspector Shashikant Mane of Juhu police station told The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, the Azad Maidan police is in the process of registering an FIR, while cyber police is also trying to trace the caller.
(With inputs from PTI)
