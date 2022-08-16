Domino's Benguluru Apologises After Pic Shows Mops Hanging Over Pizza Dough

Multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino’s on Sunday, 14 August issued an apology after it invited the ire of social media users over a photo showing a mop and a toilet brush nearly touching the pizza dough at a Bengaluru outlet.
(Photo: Twitter)
Multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino’s on Sunday, 14 August, issued an apology after it invited the ire of social media users over a photo showing a mop and a toilet brush nearly touching the pizza dough at a Bengaluru outlet.
"The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, appropriate measures will be rolled out," the company stated.
In July, Twitter user Sahil Karnany, who said he was an IT graduate, had posted the photograph and video, and wrote, “This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted. Location: Bangalore.”
The user also tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
The photograph has since gone viral on social media.
Another user, Tushar, reposted the images, and questioned the hygiene at the Domino's outlet.
He wrote, “Photos from a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru wherein cleaning mops were hanging above trays of pizza dough. A toilet brush, mops, and clothes could be seen hanging on the wall, and under them were placed the dough trays.”
