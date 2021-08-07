Mizoram Faces Shortage of Medicines Amid Border Tensions With Assam

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Image: Illustration by The Quint)
Amid the escalating tensions between Assam and Mizoram over the border dispute, trucks carrying essentials from Assam are unable to enter Mizoram, said Dr R Lalthangliana, the Health Minister of Mizoram.
This development comes as Mizoram faces an 'acute shortage' of medicines being used in the treatment of coronavirus patients,
"ZMC (Zoram Medical College) RT-PCR lab is now facing acute shortage of essential testing reagents, and therefore, sample testing in Mizoram is getting capped based on the available stock," Lalthanliana, told news agency ANI.
"It is unfortunate that supply of testing kits, reagents and other life-saving drugs are still stranded at the Assam-Mizoram border, due to the continued blockade of NH306," he added.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also made an appeal to allow the movement of goods.
"In the unfortunate incident of 26 July, 21, we lost 6 precious lives. These brave-hearts were also loving fathers, sons, brothers, husbands to many. Assam's heart bleeds for them. Many remain injured. We pray for their early recovery (sic)," he wrote in a post.
It is worthy noting that seven people, including six Assam cops, died in the clashes on Assam-Mizoram border.
"We must, however, move on, on the path of peace and progress. While we stand committed to protect the constitutional boundaries, I would appeal to our people to allow movement of goods to Mizoram. ZoramthangaCM @AmitShah," he further tweeted.
A joint statement issued by Assam and Mizoram on Thursday, 4 August, stated that the governments of the two feuding states have agreed to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony. Following a meeting between the two states, Assam also revoked the travel advisory issued by the state earlier, which directed its citizens to abstain from visiting Mizoram, due to safety concerns.
Assam Ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal on Thursday had met with representatives of Mizoram in the capital city of Aizawl, in order to discuss the ongoing border conflict between the two states.
"Representatives of Governments of Assam and Mizoram agree to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas," a joint statement released by the states post their meeting said.
The representatives of Assam and Mizoram in the delegation meet decided that neutral forces will be deployed in the area of conflict, news agency ANI reported.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined