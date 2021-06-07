Andhra Lockdown To Continue Till 20 June, Relaxations Announced  

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday, 7 June, extended the partial lockdown imposed across the state until 20 June, and also announced revised relaxation timings.
The relaxation period has been extended from the earlier four hours in the morning to 8 hours (from 6 am-2 pm), but this will be implemented only from 10 June, the government has announced.
The state has been under a lockdown since 5 May and earlier, the relaxation period earlier was from 6 am to 10 am. The Andhra government had earlier on 31 May extended the lockdown to 10 June.
As per the latest medical bulletin issued on 6 June, among the 83,690 samples being tested, the state recorded 8,976 cases and 90 deaths.
East Godavari district in the state reported the highest number of cases, 1,669, followed by Chittoor at 1,232. Chittoor’s total COVID-19 case count now stand at 2,00,368, second to the number of cases in East Godavari which stands at 2,38,702.
The remaining 10 districts reported less than 800 new cases each, with Vizianagaram contributing the lowest 298 in a day. Anantapur recorded 995, Krishna 726, Visakhapatnam 700, West Godavari 611, Guntur 578, Kadapa 523, Prakasam 506, Nellore 396, Srikakulam 381 and Kurnool 361. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest of 298 cases.
Chittoor had 12 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, West Godavari - nine, Anantapuramu, Guntur, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram - eight each, Prakasam - seven, East Godavari, Kurnool and SPS Nellore - six each, Visakhapatnam and Krishna - five each and Kadapa - two in 24 hours.
As per the bulletin, among the total number of 17,58,339 positive cases, 16,23,447 have recovered. At present the state has 1,23,426 active cases. The death toll of the state stands at 11,466.
(This article was first published in The News Minute and republished here with permission.)
Published: 07 Jun 2021,05:33 PM IST