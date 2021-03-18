25,067 Villages in India Lack Internet Connectivity: Prasad in LS

There are 25,067 villages in India that lack mobile and internet connectivity, as per Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 17 March.

Prasad, the Minister for Electronics, IT and Communication answered a question by MLAs Rahul Ramesh Shewale and Hemant Sriram Patil, who enquired on the state-wise data of the number of villages in rural areas, as well as areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), which are yet to be connected with mobile and internet services.

Prasad said he had directed Telecom Service Providers to collect village-wise data and submit to his department after which the government noted that: