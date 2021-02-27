Emergency Blocking of Internet Content Not a New Provision: Govt

The 30-page document, titled Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, define social media companies, suggest a three-tier mechanism for regulation of all online media, which confers blocking powers to an inter-ministerial committee.

According to the press release, under the rules issued on Thursday, the provision for emergency blocking of internet has only been replaced with Secretary, Ministry of I&B “because Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 would be administered by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.”

“It is reiterated – no change in provision has been made nor any new provision has been added on blocking of content under Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021,” the ministry clarified.