Himachal Travel Blogger Killed in Mexico in Drugs-Related Violence

Anjali Ryot.
(Photo Courtesy: Anjali Ryot/@thestylelagoon/Twitter)
A California-based techie from Himachal Pradesh, who had travelled to Mexico to celebrate her birthday, was killed in a drug gang shootout in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum on Wednesday, 20 October, PTI reported.
Anjali Ryot, 29, lived in San Jose, California and worked with LinkedIn.
The incident took place on Tulum’s ‘Mini-Quinta,’ a reference to Playa del Carmen’s larger, flashier bar and restaurant zone known as Quinta Avenida, or Fifth Avenue, as reported by Associated Press.
Anjali Ryot and a German national Jennifer Henzold were killed in the shootout and two German men and a Dutch woman were injured, district attorney’s office in Quintana Roo state said, The Guardian reported.
Marciano Dzul, Tulum’s mayor, told Milenio television that the victims had no known links to the criminals and appeared to have been caught in the crossfire, adding that one of the gunmen had been arrested.
Mexican news anchor Ciro Gómez Leyva had also shared a video of the incident on his Twitter handle.
(With inputs from PTI, AP, and The Guardian.)