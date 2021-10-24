Himachal Travel Blogger Killed in Mexico in Drugs-Related Violence

A California-based techie from Himachal Pradesh, who had travelled to Mexico to celebrate her birthday, was killed in a drug gang shootout in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum on Wednesday, 20 October, PTI reported.

Anjali Ryot, 29, lived in San Jose, California and worked with LinkedIn.

The incident took place on Tulum’s ‘Mini-Quinta,’ a reference to Playa del Carmen’s larger, flashier bar and restaurant zone known as Quinta Avenida, or Fifth Avenue, as reported by Associated Press.

Anjali Ryot and a German national Jennifer Henzold were killed in the shootout and two German men and a Dutch woman were injured, district attorney’s office in Quintana Roo state said, The Guardian reported.