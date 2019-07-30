Udham Singh – A Life Devoted to Avenging Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

By all accounts, Udham Singh comes across as one of the most dramatic personalities of the colonial period – he avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre after waiting for 21 long years, travelled the world using aliases, and even acted as an extra in two British films – Elephant Boy (1937) and The Four Feathers (1939).

Considering this, it is surprising that his presence in popular discourse has remained relatively limited. So on the occasion of his birth anniversary, here’s an attempt to piece together some vignettes from his intriguing and yet, in some ways, enigmatic life.