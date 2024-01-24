From Jaipur's Amber Fort to R-Day Parade: French Prez Macron's Schedule in India

The two leaders will then leave for New Delhi on the same day.

A home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan is scheduled and, later, the State Banquet at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

President Macron was previously in India on a state visit in March 2018 and an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit.

This visit will mark France’s sixth participation as chief guest of India’s Republic Day, the highest of any other nation. It also comes just months after Prime Minister Modi's Paris trip on France’s Bastille Day on 14 July 2023.

The Republic Day invite was extended to the French President soon after US President Joe Biden was unable to accept New Delhi's invitation.