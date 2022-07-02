Former Kerala MLA PC George Arrested in Sexual Assault Case

The woman in her complaint alleged that the former MLA on 10 February had invited her to the guest house in Thycaud where she was sexually assaulted. She further alleged that after the incident, he kept on sending her inappropriate messages.

She filed the complaint on Saturday morning, just ahead of him appearing for interrogation in another case, The New Indian Express reported.

The woman has also levelled similar charges against other politicians, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, which are now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).