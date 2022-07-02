Former Kerala MLA PC George Arrested in Sexual Assault Case

PC George/File Image
(Photo: Facebook/PC George)
Former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and Kerala Janapakhsham leader PC George was arrested on Saturday, 2 July, based on a sexual assault complaint filed by an accused in the solar panel case, NDTV reported.
PC George was taken into custody by the Cantonment police from a guest house where the Crime Branch interrogated him in connection with allegations levelled by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.
The woman in her complaint alleged that the former MLA on 10 February had invited her to the guest house in Thycaud where she was sexually assaulted. She further alleged that after the incident, he kept on sending her inappropriate messages.
She filed the complaint on Saturday morning, just ahead of him appearing for interrogation in another case, The New Indian Express reported.
The woman has also levelled similar charges against other politicians, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, which are now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
(With inputs from NDTV and The New Indian Express.)
