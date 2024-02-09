Priest & 9 Others Arrested for Alleged Conversion, What Happened in Barabanki?

Rajesh Kumar Singh, a senior member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad who heads all the districts in and around Lucknow spoke to The Quint and said, "They were luring poor people, pacifying and convincing them and it is illegal to convert anyone by luring them with money or goods."

He added, "They give money to the poor, spread rumours between them to create divide among Hindus, telling them Hindus don't let you enter in their temples, so they provoke them this way."

Under the anti-conversion law, the assumption is that individuals do not convert out of free will, but are converted via bad actors, using coercion or deceit.

Rajesh termed it a large-scale conspiracy, but doesn't elaborate much.