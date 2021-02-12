Farmer Leader Tikait To Join 7 ‘Mahapanchayats’ in 3 States 

This move has come after thousands of farmers encamped at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur since November, demanding withdrawal of three farm bills, which they say will devastate their livelihoods. However, the government is firm on its stand and says that the reforms are necessary to modernise the country’s agricultural sectors.

Despite several negotiations between the government and farmers, there has been no resolution as of now and the protests doesn't seem to end anytime soon.