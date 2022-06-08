World Oceans Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status

World Ocean day 2022: Theme, quotes, messages, and images.
World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on 8 June. This day helps us raise awareness about the importance of oceans’ role in our everyday life.
As we celebrate World Oceans Day in 2022, let's take a minute to look back at our carelessness around water bodies like beaches and acknowledge its impact on mother nature. This World Oceans Day, let's all pledge to work towards sustainable development.
We must not forget that oceans are not just water bodies, they are our source of life and it is time we protect and save them. Celebrate World Oceans Day 2022 with these quotes, images, and WhatsApp Status.
The UN has decided on the theme for World Oceans Day 2022 and it is "Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean."
This theme shall help increase awareness among your friends and family to protect and preserve the mother nature of the ocean.
"To me the sea is a continual miracle; The fishes that swim–the rocks–the motion of the waves–the ships, with men in them. What stranger miracles are there?" ~ Walt Whitman
"Without water, our planet would be one of the billions of lifeless rocks floating endlessly in the vastness of the inky-black void." ~ Fabien Cousteau
"And so castles made of sand, fall into the sea, eventually." ~ Jimi Hendrix
"The ocean is more ancient than the mountains and freighted with the memories and the dreams of Time." ~ HP Lovecraft
"Being out there in the ocean, God’s creation, it’s like a gift he has given us to enjoy." ~ Bethany Hamilton
"It is a curious situation that the sea, from which life first arose, should now be threatened by the activities of one form of that life. But the sea, though changed in a sinister way, will continue to exist: the threat is rather to life itself." ~ Rachel Carson
"The ocean is a central image. It is the symbolism of a great journey." ~ Enya
"Ocean: A body of water occupying two-thirds of a world made for man ~ who has no gills." ~Ambrose Bierce
"We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop." ~ Mother Teresa
