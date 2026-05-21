Returning Devbhoomi’s Debt: How Waste Can Be Turned Into Wealth in the Himalayas

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The mountain has always known how to return things to earth—pine needles decay into soil, and the snowmelt feeds into the river. It is only the modern visitor who leaves behind permanence—plastic bottles on the trekking routes of Kedarnath, and disposable cutlery near glacier streams.

Waste in Uttarakhand is not a sanitation problem, but an economic contradiction. Tourism that sustains the state also threatens the ecological beauty the economy rests on.