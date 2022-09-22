Rain-Related Incidents Kill 10 in UP; Aligarh Shuts Schools Till Saturday

At least 10 people were killed, seven of them in Etawah, and 11 injured in incidents of lightning, and wall and house collapses as heavy rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh affected normal life in Firozabad and forced the closure of schools in Aligarh.

Apart from Etawah, where the seven deceased included four children of a family, deaths have also been reported from Firozabad (2) and Balrampur (1) districts since Wednesday, 21 September, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall or thundershowers have been observed at most places over West Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday morning.

It said Etawah observatory recorded 140 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8:30 am Thursday. Rainfall was reported from Agra also.