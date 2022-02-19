Massive Sinkhole Drains Freshwater Stream in Kashmir; Trout Population Dwindles

Locals in South Kashmir's Anantnag district fear that water will be scarce for agriculture fields the coming months
(Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam/The Quint)
A vertical sinkhole that developed in the middle of a river bed has drained a freshwater stream in Kashmir's Anantnag district, leaving the downstream dry and killing famed trout in large numbers.
The sinkhole developed in the Brengi stream at Wandevalgam village of Kokernag in Anantnag district, around 80 km south of Srinagar, which has disrupted the entire flow of the stream.
Officials told NDTV on Friday, 18 February, that the sinkhole is a naturally-occuring geological event and there is no cause for panic or worry.
Since 11 February, the water has been flowing into the sinkhole which has led to large-scale death of the trout population, especially brown and wild trout.
A man shows dead trout in Bangi river in Kashmir
A man hold dead trout in his hands
The Deputy Commisioner of Anantnag district, Piyush Singla, said that scientists are investigating the event.
"While one intervention available was to immediately fill the sinkhole and divert the stream, however, given that sinkholes are naturally occurring geological events and pose no immediate danger, it was decided to investigate into the event scientifically and ensure that the intervention is scientifically rational and is not counterproductive," He was quoted as saying by NDTV.
"Dissolution over long periods creates cavities in the rocks and these may cave in gradually or suddenly," he said.
Bringi Nallah in Kokernag
People walk on dried stream towards the site of the sinkhole
The sinkhole has left the downstream portion dry, and has caused panic among the locals who fear that there will not be sufficient water for agriculture in the coming months.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)