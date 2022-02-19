Massive Sinkhole Drains Freshwater Stream in Kashmir; Trout Population Dwindles

A vertical sinkhole that developed in the middle of a river bed has drained a freshwater stream in Kashmir's Anantnag district, leaving the downstream dry and killing famed trout in large numbers.

The sinkhole developed in the Brengi stream at Wandevalgam village of Kokernag in Anantnag district, around 80 km south of Srinagar, which has disrupted the entire flow of the stream.

Officials told NDTV on Friday, 18 February, that the sinkhole is a naturally-occuring geological event and there is no cause for panic or worry.

Since 11 February, the water has been flowing into the sinkhole which has led to large-scale death of the trout population, especially brown and wild trout.