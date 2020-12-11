India Historically Not Responsible for Climate Change: Javadekar

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that India is in no way responsible for the climate change and presently contributes only 6.8% of global emissions, as reported by ANI.

In a press briefing, Javadekar was quoted as saying, “Climate change isn’t an overnight phenomenon, it has taken the last 100 years. India is taking steps to reduce its emissions as a responsible member of the global community.”

Even though India is not solely responsible for climate change, it is one of the few countries that has complied to the Paris Agreement, Javadekar said.