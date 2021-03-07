Delhi Among Top 3 States With Most ‘Contaminated Sites’: CPCB

A report by the Union Environment Ministry suggests that ‘contaminated sites’ are delineated areas in which the “constituents and characteristics of the toxic and hazardous substances, caused by humans, exist at levels and in conditions which pose existing or imminent threats to human health and the environment".

Contaminated sites may include land which is used for manufacturing of pesticides, production of gas, sites used for production of petroleum and for mining etc.

Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfill sites, industrial areas at Jhilmil, Wazirpur, New Friends Colony, Dilshad Garden, and Lawrence Road are among the 11 contaminated sites in Delhi, reported news agency PTI.