XAT 2022 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Result on 31 January

XAT 2022 result will be declared on 31 January
(Photo: The Quint)
Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released the answer key of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022. The institute has also released the response sheet of candidates along with the answer key.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for XAT 2022 can download the official answer key and their response sheet form the official website of XAT: xatonline.in.
Visit the official website of XAT: xatonline.in.
Tap on 'Click here' against 'Response sheets are live now'
You will be redirected to a new webpage
Enter the your XAT ID and date of birth
Click on Login
XAT 2022 answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen
Download and save it for checking your answers and for future reference
According to the official information bulletin, XAT 2022 result is scheduled to be declared on 31 January 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their XAT score card from 31 January to 31 March 2022.
Candidates who qualify XAT will be called for a interview round. All candidates applying for multiple programmes must note that they may be called for multiple interviews and/or group discussions.
Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is an all India level entrance test conducted by XLRI on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). It is used for admission into management programmes by more than 160 management/ business institutes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)