‘Will Take Legal Action Against Any Threats’: ICAI to Candidates 

ICAI has also created a Google forum for CA candidates to raise any queries regarding the conduct of the exam.

Stating use of legal action, the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) on Sunday, 22 October, warned candidates appearing for the CA exams against any threat mails to exam centres.

“It has been reported by some examination centres that they are receiving threatening e-mails from some of the candidates appearing for the CA Examination scheduled for November,” said ICAI in a statement.

“The institute has viewed such misdemeanour by the candidates very seriously. It amounts to interfering in the examination process of the Institute which is a statutory function under the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949,” said ICAI.

The institute has also created a Google forum for CA candidates to raise any queries regarding the conduct of the exam.