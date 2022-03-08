West Bengal Revised HS Exam Date 2022, Check the Official Website

West Bengal HS Exam 2022 to begin from 2 April 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially published a revised schedule of Higher Secondary or Class 12 Examination 2022.
According to the JEE (Main) examination 2022 notification, the examination for the April session will be held from 16 April to 21 April 2022. The initial WBCHSE Class 12 exam dates were clashing with these dates.
Candidates should check the WBCHSE official website, wbchse.nic.in, for the latest updates on the date sheet.
The examination timings are in the morning from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Most of the exams will be conducted for three hours as per the schedule. However, there are a few subjects that will be held for two hours.
The notification about the revised exam date sheet and the reason behind the changes are mentioned on the official website.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates appearing for the West Bengal Higher Secondary or Class 12 Examination 2022 can follow to check the revised schedule:
Step 1:
Visit the official website of WBCHSE – wbchse.nic.in
Step 2:
Click on the link that states "Class 12 Revised Schedule" on the homepage.
Step 3:
The revised schedule PDF for Class 12 Examination 2022 will display on your device screen.
Step 4:
Download the revised schedule from the website to check the exam dates and timings.
Step 5:
Take a printout of the date sheet.
The WBCHSE Higher Secondary Revised Date Sheet 2022 has all the information regarding the examination. Students should take note of the changes carefully to avoid problems later on.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)