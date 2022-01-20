Assam HS Exam Schedule 2022: AHSEC Releases Class 12 Date sheet
The exam schedule for the Assam HS Exam 2022, has been released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).
According to the latest schedule released, the exam dates for class 12 are scheduled from 15 March 2022 to 12 April 2022.
Thus, students can visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec-exam.com to check the detailed schedule.
Candidates must note that the Assam HS class 12 exams will be held in two shifts, The morning shift shall commence from 09:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. Whereas the afternoon shift shall begin at 01:30 PM and conclude at 04:30 PM.
However, candidates must note that the total exam duration of all exams will be 2 hours.
15 March 2022: English
17 March 2022: Modern Indian Languages/Alternative Languages
21 March 2022: Physics, Accountancy, Education, General Foundation Course II
23 March 2022: Economics
25 March 2022: Chemistry, Business Studies, Political Science, Vocational Elective Paper IV
26 March 2022: Advance Sanskrit, Music (Group A), Entrepreneurship Development
28 March 2022: Biology, Insurance, History
30 March 2022: Logic & Phiolosophy, Finance, Psychology
1 April 2022: Mathematics
2 April 2022: Swadesh Adhyayan, Economic Geography, Home Science
4 April 2022: Fine Arts, Anthropology, Sociology, Salesmanship & Advertising
5 April 2022: Music (Group B), Computer Science & Application, Vocational Elective Paper VI
6 April 2022: IT, Retail Trade, Agriculture & Horticulture, Health Care, Private Security, Tourism & Hospitality
8 April 2022: Music (Group C), Statistics
9 April 2022: Advance Languages, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit
11 April 2022: Business Mathematics & Statistics, Georgraphy, Geology
12 April 2022: Biotechnology
Additionally, candidates must note that the practical exams for class 12 shall be conducted from 21 February 2022 to 10 March 2022 in an offline mode of exam.
For more updates regarding the Assam HS exam 2022 and admit card, please stay tuned to The Quint.
