Assam HS Exam Schedule 2022: AHSEC Releases Class 12 Date sheet

The exam schedule for the Assam HS Exam 2022, has been released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

According to the latest schedule released, the exam dates for class 12 are scheduled from 15 March 2022 to 12 April 2022.

Thus, students can visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec-exam.com to check the detailed schedule.

Candidates must note that the Assam HS class 12 exams will be held in two shifts, The morning shift shall commence from 09:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. Whereas the afternoon shift shall begin at 01:30 PM and conclude at 04:30 PM.

However, candidates must note that the total exam duration of all exams will be 2 hours.

ASSAM HS Exam Schedule 2022

15 March 2022: English

17 March 2022: Modern Indian Languages/Alternative Languages

21 March 2022: Physics, Accountancy, Education, General Foundation Course II

23 March 2022: Economics

25 March 2022: Chemistry, Business Studies, Political Science, Vocational Elective Paper IV

26 March 2022: Advance Sanskrit, Music (Group A), Entrepreneurship Development

28 March 2022: Biology, Insurance, History

30 March 2022: Logic & Phiolosophy, Finance, Psychology

1 April 2022: Mathematics

2 April 2022: Swadesh Adhyayan, Economic Geography, Home Science

4 April 2022: Fine Arts, Anthropology, Sociology, Salesmanship & Advertising

5 April 2022: Music (Group B), Computer Science & Application, Vocational Elective Paper VI

6 April 2022: IT, Retail Trade, Agriculture & Horticulture, Health Care, Private Security, Tourism & Hospitality

8 April 2022: Music (Group C), Statistics

9 April 2022: Advance Languages, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit

11 April 2022: Business Mathematics & Statistics, Georgraphy, Geology

12 April 2022: Biotechnology

Additionally, candidates must note that the practical exams for class 12 shall be conducted from 21 February 2022 to 10 March 2022 in an offline mode of exam.

