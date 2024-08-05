WBJEE 2024 Registration For Mop-Up Round Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WBJEE 2024 Registration For Mop-Up Round Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in

Check the below steps to apply for the WBJEE 2024 mop-up round. Check the dates below

Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:
(Photo: iStock)

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, will start the registration process for the WBJEE 2024 mop-up round on 5 August 2024. Students who want to apply for the WBJEEB counselling mop-up round can visit the official website of WBJEEB atwbjeeb.nic.in.

The last date to submit applications for mop-up round, pay the registration fee, and fill the choice form will be 7 August 2024. According to the WBJEE, candidates will also be able to modify and lock their choices online till 7 August 2024. The seat allotment result of the mop-up round will be announced on 9 August 2024. The payment of the seat acceptance fee and the reporting of documents to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done from 9 August to 12 August 2024.

How To Apply For WBJEE 2024 Mop-Up Round?

  • To apply for the mop-up round, candidates must submit the application form by visiting the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

  • Candidates will have to fill the application form and submit the required documents online.

  • If you are an undergraduate student who has obtained a valid rank (GMR) in either the WBJEE-2024 or JEE(Main)-2024

  • Then you will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 for registration.

For more information, visit the official website of WBJEEB.

