Ishita Kishore from UP & Garima Lohia from Bihar Top UPSC: Who Are They?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the UPSC CSE 2022 on Tuesday, 23 May. Ishita Kishore from Greater Noida topped the exam followed by Garima Lohia from Bihar's Buxar.

A total of 933 candidates were selected for the UPSC this year, including 180 in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 38 in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and 200 in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

So who are the two women who aced one of the toughest exams in the world with flying colours?