UPSC Recruitment 2021: Interview Schedule Released for ESE

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the interview of Engineering Services Exam (ESE). Candidates can check the list at UPSC’s official website – https://www.upsc.gov.in/
The Commission has released a list of selected candidates with their date, time and session of interview. Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their performance in the main exam.
UPSC will recruit for multiple posts for group A, B services in civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecommunication engineering, NDTV reported.
Commission will upload the marksheet of the candidates who are not selected post the declaration of final result. It mentioned that, “The printed/hard copies of the marks-sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Candidates desirous of obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the Commission's Website, beyond which such requests would not be entertained."
