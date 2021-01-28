UPSC Recruitment 2021: Interview Schedule Released for ESE

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the interview of Engineering Services Exam (ESE). Candidates can check the list at UPSC’s official website – https://www.upsc.gov.in/

The Commission has released a list of selected candidates with their date, time and session of interview. Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their performance in the main exam.

Direct link to ESE 2020 interview schedule.