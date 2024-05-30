UPSC CSE Admit Card 2024 For Prelims To Be Out Soon; Steps To Download

The Combined Civil Service Recruitment conducted by UPSC is conducted in three phases. Candidates are required first to give the preliminary examination after which they are invited to the main examination and finally, the candidates have to go through the interview round. This year after the prelims exam, the main exam is to be conducted in the month of September for which the admit card will be issued in the last week of August.

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 will be the objective type examination conducted in 2 sessions. Looking at the trend of the examination held in previous years, the commission releases the UPSC Prelims Admit Card on its official website about 15 to 20 days in advance, so it is speculated that UPSC will be releasing the UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024 in the first week of June.