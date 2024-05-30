UPSC CSE Admit Card 2024 For Prelims To Be Out Soon; Steps To Download

The UPSC CSE Admit Card 2024 awaited
(Photo: iStock)
UPSC CSE Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release the admit cards for the upcoming Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 (CSE Prelims) scheduled to be conducted on 16 June 2024 in offline mode. The UPSC Admit Card will contain the candidate’s roll number, exam center, exam schedule, and essential guidelines for the exam day. Candidates can download the admit card after the release by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.
The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is approximately 1056 in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). This recruitment includes 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.
The Combined Civil Service Recruitment conducted by UPSC is conducted in three phases. Candidates are required first to give the preliminary examination after which they are invited to the main examination and finally, the candidates have to go through the interview round. This year after the prelims exam, the main exam is to be conducted in the month of September for which the admit card will be issued in the last week of August.
UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 will be the objective type examination conducted in 2 sessions. Looking at the trend of the examination held in previous years, the commission releases the UPSC Prelims Admit Card on its official website about 15 to 20 days in advance, so it is speculated that UPSC will be releasing the UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024 in the first week of June.
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, look for the link to download the admit card and click it.
Candidates are required to enter all the necessary login details and then click on the submit button
The admit card will be displayed on the screen
Verify the details on the admit card and download for future needs
