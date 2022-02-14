UPJEE 2022 Exam Dates Declared: Check Exam Schedule & Paper Pattern

Check UPJEE 2022 exam schedule, paper pattern and more
(Photo: The Quint)
The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEE) 2022 will be conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, (JEECUP) between 6 June 2022 to 12 June 2022.
Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in, and apply for the same.
For the unversed, UPJEE is conducted every year for candidates who wish to gain admission in the polytechnics institutes affiliated to the Board Of Technical Education, UP.
Candidates must note that the application process will commence on 15 February 2022 and will continue till 17 April 2022. Thus, candidates will have plenty of time to apply for UPJEE 2022, however, they are advised to apply as soon as possible.
Documents needed by candidates while applying online would include a scanned photograph of themselves, their signature and thumb impression.
In addition, candidates must also have their class 10 certificate, Aadhaar card and other such details in place while they apply for UPJEE 2022.
Moreover, once the application process concludes, the form correction window shall be open to candidates from 18 April 2022 to 22 April 2022.
Consequently, the UPJEE 2022 admit cards shall also be released on 29 May 2022.
Candidates must note that the UPJEE 2022 exam will contain one paper for each group, containing 100 objective type questions.
Candidates will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and lose one fourth marks for wrong answers.
Lastly, the total duration of the test shall be three hours.
Additionally, candidates must note that once the UPJEE 2022 exam is completed, the answer key shall be released on 13 June 2022, followed by the UPJEE 2022 result on 17 June 2022.
Post this, the counselling process shall commence on 20 June 2022 and continue till 15 August 2022.
For more details on the UPJEE 2022 exam schedule, please visit the official website jeecup.nic.in.
