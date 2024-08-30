UP NMMS 2025 Registration Window To Close On 5 September; Details Here

advertisement
The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh National Income and Merit Based Scholarship Scheme Exam 2025 is going on. Students who want to apply for the exam can apply online on the official website- entdata.co.in. The registration process began on 5 August 2024 and the last date is 5 September 2024.
UP NMMS Exam 2025 will be held on 10 November 2024 across the state. Qualifying students who have appeared for Class 7th exam in the academic year 2023-24 with minimum 55 percent marks are eligible to apply for the scholarship.
Those whose parents' income from all sources does not exceed Rs 350000.00 are also eligible to apply. It is mandatory for all the applicants to upload the income certificate issued by the Tehsildar/competent officer during the application process. Students who are currently studying in class 8th in a government/non-government aided/local body (council) school, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik School, Government Residential and Private Schools are not eligible to appear for the exam.
To apply online, visit the official website at entdata.co.in.
Click on the UP NMMS Exam 2025 registration link available on the homepage
Submit the required details.
Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.
