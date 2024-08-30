UP NMMS 2025 Registration Window To Close On 5 September; Details Here

The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh National Income and Merit Based Scholarship Scheme Exam 2025 is going on. Students who want to apply for the exam can apply online on the official website- entdata.co.in. The registration process began on 5 August 2024 and the last date is 5 September 2024.

UP NMMS Exam 2025 will be held on 10 November 2024 across the state. Qualifying students who have appeared for Class 7th exam in the academic year 2023-24 with minimum 55 percent marks are eligible to apply for the scholarship.