UP NEET Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Postponed

NEET PG Counselling 2021 round 2results postponed
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The round two seat allotment process for UP National Eligilibilty cum Enterance Test (NEET) PG Counselling has been postponed until further notice. This information was given through an official notification on the website at upneet.gov.in.
As per the reports, the delay is due to some discrepancies in the All India Quota and State Counselling. The results were supposed to be released on Thursday, 3 March 2022.
The official notification also said that along with the seat allotment process, the whole admission process has been put on hold. The students will have to wait for more information regarding the same.
The students can visit the official website for detailed information to know what led to the delay in results. The seat allotment results for round 2 is expected to be out soon, but no specific date has been set as of now.
