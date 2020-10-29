Govt to Bear Study Expenses of NEET Topper Akanksha Singh: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 28 October, felicitated 17-year-old Akanksha Singh, who scored 720 marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination 2020. The ceremony was held at the chief minister's official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg. While congratulating Akanksha, who is a native of Kushinagar district of the state, the chief minister announced that the entire expenditure of her graduation level studies along with food and housing would be borne by the state government.

The CM also instructed officials to construct a road leading to her house, besides assuring that the state government would extend all possible help to her.

Adityanath said that Akanksha, who had secured 100 percent marks and stood second in the country, has done the state proud. Her father, Rajendra Kumar Rao, a sergeant in the Indian Air Force (IAF), took early retirement in 2017 to support Akanksha throughout her NEET preparations. Her mother, Ruchi Singh, works as a teacher in a government school in Kushinagar. (With inputs from IANS)