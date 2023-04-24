Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019KIITEE 2023 Result for Phase 1 To Be Declared Today; Downloading Link & More

KIITEE 2023 Result for Phase 1 To Be Declared Today; Downloading Link & More

KIITEE 2023 Phase 2 exams will be held from 14 to 20 May.
Saima Andrabi
The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology is expected to release the  KIITEE 2023 result on Monday, 24 April 2023, on the official website, kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared in the KIITEE 2023 Exam can download and check their result by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.

The KIITEE 2023 Phase 1 exam was conducted from 14 to 20 April 2023. Now, the phase 2 exams will be held from 14 to 20 May. All those candidates who will successfully qualify the phase 2 exams will be eligible to appear in the KIITEE 2023 counselling, the dates of which will be notified separately.

Steps To Download and Check the KIITEE 2023 Phase 1 Results

  • Visit the official website, kiitee.kiit.ac.in

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the  KIITEE 2023 Phase 1 results

  • A login page will appear on your computer screen

  • Enter the required login details like application number and date of birth

  • Hit the submit option

  • Your result will show up on the screen

  • Check the result carefully

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference

Candidates who appeared in the KIITEE 2023 Phase 1 Exam need not to apply for the Phase 2 exams. They can appear in the exam with their existing phase 1 application number.

