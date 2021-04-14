CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Exams Postponed

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams, slated to begin on to be held from 4 May, have been cancelled while the Board Exams for Class 12 have been postponed, a press release from the Department of Education said on Wednesday, 14 April.
With regard to the Class 12 examinations, the Centre said that they would be held later and that the situation would be reviewed on 1 June by the Board, after which details would be shared.
A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations, the press release said.
About the Class 10 exams, the Education Minister said that students would be promoted on basis of internal assessment.
“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.
This decision was announced after a meeting held by PM Narendra Modi with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ as well as other important officials, amid calls for cancellation of the examinations over the recent all-India surge of COVID cases.
During the meeting, the prime minister stated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the government. He also added that the Centre would ensure that their health is taken care of, while also keeping in mind that their academic interests are not harmed.
The meeting comes amid widespread demands to cancel the exams over the surge of COVID-19 cases in India.
On Tuesday, with Delhi reporting over 13,500 cases in a span of 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Centre to cancel board exams for classes 10 and 12. He appealed to the central government to explore alternative methods of assessing students, including online exams.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also written to the Centre seeking for the postponement of board exams for Classes 10 and 12.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also urged the Centre to cancel the exams.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 14 Apr 2021,12:32 PM IST