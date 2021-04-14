CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Exams Postponed

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams, slated to begin on to be held from 4 May, have been cancelled while the Board Exams for Class 12 have been postponed, a press release from the Department of Education said on Wednesday, 14 April.

With regard to the Class 12 examinations, the Centre said that they would be held later and that the situation would be reviewed on 1 June by the Board, after which details would be shared.

A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations, the press release said.

About the Class 10 exams, the Education Minister said that students would be promoted on basis of internal assessment.