Board Exams 2021: List of States That Have Declared Exam Dates

As schools reopen their doors for conducting offline classes, especially for those in board examination classes, several states have now declared dates for the respective school-leaving examinations to be conducted in the coming months.
Here’s a look at states that have declared dates for board examinations.
Delhi: In Delhi, all government schools are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which will conduct Class 10 board exams from 4 May to 7 June, while examinations for Class 12 will begin on 4 May and end on 11 June.
Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared that board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will begin from 24 April. While examinations for Class 10 would end on 10 May, for Class 12, board exams will conclude on 12 May.
Haryana: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has said that Class 10 and 12 exams would begin from 20 April and conclude on 31 May. Moreover, practical exams will be wrapped up before the the start of board exams.
Jammu and Kashmir: According to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, Class 10 exams would be held from 3 to 24 April, while exams for Class 12 would be held from 1 to 29 April.
Uttarakhand: Class 10 and 12 exams conducted by the Board of School Education Uttarakhand (UBSE) will be held from 4 to 22 May across two shifts. While Class 10 students will write their papers from 8 am to 11 am, Class 12 students would write papers from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has said that it would conduct Class 10 board examinations from 13 to 26 April, while exams for Class 12 would be conducted from 13 April to 10 May.
Maharashtra: In January, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had declared that Class 10 board examinations would be held from 29 April to 31 May, while Class 12 exams would be held from 23 April to 29 May. She also said that the state government would try to declare the results by the end of July or early August.
Gujarat: According to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Class 10 exams will be held between 10 and 20 May from 10 am to 1:15 pm. For Class 12, exams will be conducted from 10 to 21 May across three shifts.
Goa: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher-Secondary Education has announced that Senior School Certificate practical exams will be conducted from 5 to 30 April, while written exams would be conducted from 13 to 31 May.
The board also announced that the Higher Secondary School Certificate practical exams would be conducted from 1 to 24 April, while written exams for the same board would be conducted from 26 April to 15 May.
West Bengal: While Class 10 exams would be conducted from 1 to 10 June, Class 12 exams would be conducted from 15 June.
Odisha: While the High School Certificate Examinations would be conducted from 3 to 15 May, the Madhyama Sanskrit examinations will be conducted from 3 to 12 May.
Karnataka: Exams for second-year pre-university students (Class 12) will be held from 24 May to 10 June. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations will be held from 14 to 25 June.
Kerala: Board examinations conducted by SSLC and HSC examinations will be held from 17 to 30 March. Moreover the government has said that due to the pandemic, students in other classes would be promoted without exams.
Andhra Pradesh: According to the Board of Immediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, exams for first- and second-year inter students (Class 11 and 12) would be held from 5 to 23 May.
