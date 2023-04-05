UP BEd JEE 2023 Registration to End Today at bujhansi.ac.in; More Details Here

Registrations for UP BEd JEE 2023 exam will be held in the Bundelkhand University of Jhansi. The authorities had released the notice on the official website and as per the schedule, today is the last day to apply for the entrance exam. Thus, candidates can register for the exam till 5 April 2023 on the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

This is to inform the candidates that the application window will close today at midnight and then no applications will be accepted after 5 April 2023. Candidates will have to fill the form to register themselves and pay the fees.

As per the update on the website, the UP BEd JEE 2023 Admit Card will be released 13 April 2023 while the exam is scheduled for 24 April 2023.