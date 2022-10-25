UGC NET 2022 Objection Window Closed for Phase 4, Results Expected Soon

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 results will be released on the official website. The candidates had their last chance to check and raise objections against the answer key, so the final results will be released after considering those changes. The last date to raise objections against the answer key was 24 October 2022.

Now that the the window for raising objections has been closed, the results for the UGC NET results 2022 is expected on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can also get access to the results on the result portal of NTA – ntaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can use their application number and date of birth to log in and check their scorecards. The final exam key will be released on the NTA website before the release of the results.