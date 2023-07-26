UGC NET Result 2023 Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Steps To Download Result

UGC NET Result 2023: National Testing Agency declared UGC NET result 2023 yesterday, 25 July 2023. Candidates who appeared for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023 exam can check and download their results on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC Chairman had already announced the UGC NET Result date on his official Twitter handle. The tweet read as follows, “UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change".