GSEB Supplementary Result 2023 Out for 12th Science: Direct Link To Check Here

GSEB HSC 12th Science Supplementary Result 2023 Declared: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has officially announced the Class 12 or HSC Supplementary Result 2023 for the Science stream today on Tuesday, 25 July 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the GSEB 12th Class supplementary Science Exam 2023 can download and check their scores on the official website, gseb.org.

The GSEB HSC 12th annual result was declared by the concerned officials on 2 May 2023. Candidates who could not qualify the annual exam had to appear in the Supplementary exam, the result of which has been announced now.

Let us check about how to download and check the GSEB 12th class supplementary exam 2023 below.