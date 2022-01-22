UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 Answer Key Released: Raise Objections by 24 Jan

UGC NET answer key released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Image used for representative purposes.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 21 January 2022, released the provisional answer keys of UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 Phase 1, 2 and 3 examination. Question papers and marked responses of the candidates have also been released along with the answer key.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle exams, can download their answer keys, response sheet and question paper from the official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Visit the official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Click on 'Display of Key Challenge for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021' link on the home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Choose and option you want use for login i.e. Application and Password/ Date of Birth
Enter your UGC NET Application number and date of birth/ password
Click on 'Sign In'
Your UGC NET answer key, question paper and response sheet will appear on the screen
Download and save them for answer key challenge and future reference
Candidates can also raise their objection(s) against the answer key till 24 January 2022 (09 pm). "Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,000 per challenged answer. The challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert/s. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly and the processing fee paid for the challenge will be refunded," reads the official notice released by UGC NET.
UGC NET result for the same will be released after rectification of the answer key.
For more details about UGC NET, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
