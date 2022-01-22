UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 Answer Key Released: Raise Objections by 24 Jan

Candidates can also raise their objection(s) against the answer key till 24 January 2022 (09 pm). "Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,000 per challenged answer. The challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert/s. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly and the processing fee paid for the challenge will be refunded," reads the official notice released by UGC NET.

UGC NET result for the same will be released after rectification of the answer key.

For more details about UGC NET, candidates are advised to visit the official website.