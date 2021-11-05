UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 Admit Card to be Released Soon

UGC-NET admit card will be released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: The Quint)
UGC NET Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card/ hall ticket of University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.
Candidates who are registered to appear for the same will be able to download their admit cards from UGC NET's official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Last month, NTA announced the postponement of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.
Visit the official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the admit card link on the home page.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your register credentials and login.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Download and print it for exam day.
Information about the date, shift and time of UG NET examination will be available in the admit card.
In case a candidate is unable to download Admit Card from the website, they may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at: ugcnet@nta.ac.in
The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for assistant professorship, junior research fellowship or both, for Indian universities and colleges.