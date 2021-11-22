UGC-NET Admit Card Released for Exams on 24, 25 and 26 November: How to Download

UGC NET admit card released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC-NET: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 22 November, released the admit cards/ hall ticket of University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exams on 24 (day 4), 25 (day 5) and 26 (day 6) November 2021.
Candidates who are registered to appear for 4th, 5th or 6th day of UGC-NET exams can download their admit cards from the official website of UGC-NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Visit the official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link 'Download Admit Card using application number and DOB/password' on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your application number and date of birth/ password.
Click on 'Submit'
Your UGC NET 2021 admit card will appear on your screen.
Download and print it for exam day and future reference.
Admit card for other subjects will be released soon the official website of UGC-NET. Candidates are advised to visit the website for regular updates.
For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Helpline number: 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
UGC-NET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.
According to the official notice, approximately 12.67 lakh candidates have registered to appear for this merged cycle (December 2020 and June 2021) UGC-NET exams.
